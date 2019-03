Going a step ahead of the long-standing demand for women’s reservation in Parliament and assemblies, the Congress has promised women a third of seats in new government jobs if voted to power. The enormity of this challenge, however, is evident from the dismal situation in government services, where women’s representation is less than 15 per cent.

The situation is worse at top government posts. In a department, women are more likely to be holding lower and clerical posts, the official data shows. Only 7 per cent of employees in the Indian Railways are women, according to the ...