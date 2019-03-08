Female labour force participation in India falls to 26 pc in 2018 from 36.7 pc in 2005: Report

The female labour force participation in has fallen to 26 per cent in 2018 from 36.7 per cent in 2005, amid lack of access to quality and underlying social, economic barriers limiting the opportunities for women, says a report.

According to the report titled Empowering & Girls in for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 95 per cent or 195 million are employed in the or are in

As per the report, the ecosystem needs to go through a set of system strengthening initiatives, including the introduction of digital and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in schools, which in turn will introduce girls to various career choices.

"The range of challenges for women and girls echoes across and India - lack of education, access to quality education, digital divide, which limits them from gaining employable skill sets and entering the workforce or establishing an enterprise," the report said.

It further added that a set of underlying social, economic and political barriers limits opportunities for women.

The report highlighted the need to empower women in India through quality education and re-skilling.

With regards to the fourth industrial revolution, the report said, "a definite concern arises from the advent of technology, digitisation and automation that women who are largely employed in low skills and low paying jobs will lose their place in the workforce".

The fourth industrial revolution influences the future of work in terms of the nature of organisational realities and leading skill types - complex problem solving, creativity, people management and emotional intelligence - providing opportunities for gender inclusive work cultures to emerge," the report said.

"In addition, mentoring adolescent girls on vocational training and apprenticeship avenues can build a strong linked training and employment options," the report said.

