HTET result 2019 on bseh.org.in: 21,958 pass out of 308,526; know details

HTET result 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani on has announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 result on its official websites bseh.org.in and htetonline.com. A total 21,958 candidates have cleared the HTET examination this year. Candidates can check their HTET result 2019 on the official websites
Steps to check HTET result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on results in the main tab
Step 3: Click on the link ‘HTET result’
Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, click ‘find result’
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it for further reference
Click here for direct download link
|Level
|Pass
|Fail
|Pass percentage
|1
|7,720
|71,159
|9.79%
|2
|10,767
|136,233
|10.76%
|3
|3,471
|79,176
|4.20%
|Total
|21,958
|286,568
|7.11%
About HTET 2019 exam
As many as 283,878 candidates applied for the HTET of which 2,61,574 applicants appeared. 81,865 of the candidates were men while 179,705 were women.
The HTET 2019 examination for Level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) was held in the second shift - from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm - on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The Level-2 (TGT Teacher - Class Vi to VIII) was conducted in the first shift - from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Level-1 (Primary Teacher - Class I to V) was organised in the second shift - from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm - on Sunday, November 17, 2019. After qualifying HTET the candidates will be eligible to teach in the respective level in any of the schools.
The validity period of HTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be five years from the date of declaration of result for all levels.
About BSEH
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) was established in 1969 and conducts the public examinations at middle, matriculation (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.