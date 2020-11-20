IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 released on ibps.in: Steps to download it

The Institute of Banking Personnel has released IBPS clerk admit card 2020. Candidates who applied for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 must visit the official website - ibps.in to download the IBPS admit card. This year, IBPS has announced 2,557 vacancies in clerk posts at various banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank and UCO Bank.

Steps to download IBPS Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Online Preliminary Exam call letter for CRP clerks'

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on 'Download online Preliminary exam call letter'

Step 4: Type in your log in credentials

Step 6: Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card and take a printout for future reference

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important dates

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam: December 5, 12 and 13, 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam: February 28, 2020

Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the IBPS clerk 2020 admit card along with a valid photo id proof, which can be an Aadhar card, Driving License, and Passport. Candidates are also requested to check the exam day instructions and ensure to follow all of them.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is responsible for the recruitment and placement of young graduates in all public sector banks (PSBs) in India, except the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.