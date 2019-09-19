IIT Bombay top Indian institute in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020

The Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) leads India's representation in the latest QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020 with a 111-120 band ranking, up from 141-150 band last year. At 151-160 band and 171-180 band, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras formed the three best ranked Indian institutes in the latest rankings.

The rankings covers world's top 500 universities and explores how employable a university is. To explore the university-employability relationship, QS uses a unique five-metric method that captures each institution's regard among 44,000 employers worldwide, alma mater data from 29,000 highly successful individuals, institutional industry partnerships, employer presence on campus, and location-adjusted graduate employment rate.

While employer reputation carries the highest weightage of 30 per cent, other metrics include alumni outcomes with a weightage of 25 per cent, partnerships with employers per faculty (25 per cent), employer/student connections (10 per cent), and graduate employment rate (10 per cent).

It is in the last metric of graduate employment rate that IIT Madras was ranked at number three globally, though its overall ranking came to be 171-180 band.

"Fifteen Indian universities participated in the 2020 edition of the QS Graduate Employability Rankings, and ten made it into the published range, one more than last year. All the featured institutions either rise or remain in the same position of the previous edition. leads nationally, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Madras. The latter ranks 3rd globally in the Graduate Employment Rate indicator," said Ben Sowter, Research Director at QS (Quacquarelli Symonds).

In other metrics, the University of Delhi has achieved the next best score of being ranked 20th globally for alumni outcomes, while The University of Mumbai has been ranked 41st globally in the same metric.

The Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) has debuted in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020 in the 201-250 band and achieved the best rank for the Employer-Student Connection indicator among all the featured Indian universities of 72nd rank globally.

Meanwhile, Sowter added that while there is room for improvement, India has achieved a good performance overall.