Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019: Apply for Airmen posts; know details

Recruitment 2019: Today is the last day to apply for Recruitment 2019 for Airmen posts. In an official notification, had invited eligible candidates for the post of Airman in GROUP X' and Group Y Trades. Today is the last day for online registration. Candidates can apply for the job on the official websites: careerindianairforce.cdac.in or airmenselection.cdac.in. " invites unmarried male citizens of India and Nepal born between 19 July 1999 and 01 July 2003 (both days inclusive) to join as an Airman in Group X (except Education Instructor) Trades and Group Y { except IAF(S) & Musician} Trades," read official notice.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website, careerindianairforce.cdac.in

2. Click on the 'Airmen' tab

3. Click on the 'Apply Now' link

4. Click on 'New User' link in case you have not registered before

5. Fill up the sign up details

6. After you've signed up, you will be redirected to the sign in page. Enter your email id, password and captcha code

7. Fill in all the required details

8. Pay the application fee and upload documents (examination fee of Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination)

9. Click on submit

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification required



For Group X' Trades: Candidates should have Intermediate/10+2/ pass or Equivalent examination from Education Board listed as a member by COBSE. Three years Diploma Course in Engineering from a government recognized Polytechnic Institute.

For Group Y' Trades: Two-year vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The examination will be held in three phases:



Phase-I: Online Test

Phase-II: Physical Fitness Test, AT-I and AT-II Test

Phase-III: Medical Fitness Test

Pay scale of Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019:

During the training, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be paid. On completion of training the starting gross emoluments will be

Group 'X' (Technical) Trade

Rs 33,100 per month (approximately) plus DA (as applicable)

Group 'Y' (Non-Technical) Trades

Rs 26 900per month (approximately) plus DA (as applicable)

Education Instructor Trade (Sgt)

Rs 40,600 per month (approximately) plus DA (as applicable)