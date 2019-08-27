IRCTC recruitment 2019: Apply for walk-in interview today on irctc.com

Recruitment 2019: The Catering and Tourism Corporation has invited candidates to apply for the positions of Supervisor (Hospitality) at The upper age limit for candidates to appear for the recruitment is 30 years. Candidates with BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from a recognized university can appear for the walk-in interview. Today is the last day for candidates to apply for IRCTC recruitment walk-in interview.

IRCTC Recruitment 2019: Name of post

Supervisor (Hospitality)

Number of Posts: 92

IRCTC Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

The upper age limit for candidates to appear for the IRCTC recruitment is 30 years.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the personal interview followed by document verification. For more details, candidates can check the official website.

IRCTC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

— Log on to the official website www.irctc.com

— Fill the application form with required details.

— Candidates must reach the walk-in-venue along with all required documents.