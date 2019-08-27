Isro HSFC recruitment 2019: Apply for 86 posts on isro.gov.in; know details

-
ALSO READ
VSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply for 158 technician apprentice posts
Isro forms new commercial arm to exploit tech prowess, launch satellites
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details
After Chandrayaan-2, Isro plans mission for studying Sun's corona next year
PSPCL releases recruitment notice for 3,500 Assistant Lineman posts
-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has released an official notification inviting all the interested candidates for Technician B, Draughtsman, Technical Assistant and other posts. Isro's new centre Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) is looking to fill 86 posts through this recruitment. Candidates can visit the official website - isro.gov.in to apply for the posts.
Isro Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, isro.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Career tab' on the homepage of ISRO
Step 3: On the new page, click on 'RECRUITMENT OF TECHNICIAN-B / DRAUGHTSMAN-B / TECHNICAL ASSISTANT'
Step 4: Click on 'Apply Online'
Step 5: Fill up the application form
Step 6: Click on submit and pay the application fee
Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future reference
Number of vacancies and posts
A total of 86 vacancies will be filled through this drive.
Name of the post:
Technician B: 40 posts
Fitter: 20 posts
Electronic Mechanic: 15 posts
Plumber: 2 posts
Welder: 1 post
Machinist: 1 post
Draughtsman B: 12 posts
Draughtsman Mechanical: 10 posts
Draughtsman - Electrical: 2 posts
Technical Assistant: 35 posts
Mechanical: 20 posts
Electronics: 12 posts
Civil: 3 posts
The candidates must be between the age of 18 to 35 years
Process of Isro HSFC recruitment
Candidates will have to go through a written test and a skill test before getting selected for the position. All the candidates will be screened based on the academic performance and other parameters before being called for the tests, and the written test will be held in Bengaluru. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is September 13, 2019.