Isro HSFC recruitment 2019: Apply for 86 posts on isro.gov.in; know details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has released an official notification inviting all the interested candidates for Technician B, Draughtsman, Technical Assistant and other posts. Isro's new centre Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) is looking to fill 86 posts through this recruitment. Candidates can visit the official website - gov.in to apply for the posts.

Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Career tab' on the homepage of ISRO

Step 3: On the new page, click on 'RECRUITMENT OF TECHNICIAN-B / DRAUGHTSMAN-B / TECHNICAL ASSISTANT'

Step 4: Click on 'Apply Online'

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Click on submit and pay the application fee

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Number of vacancies and posts

A total of 86 vacancies will be filled through this drive.

Name of the post:

Technician B: 40 posts

Fitter: 20 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 15 posts

Plumber: 2 posts

Welder: 1 post

Machinist: 1 post

Draughtsman B: 12 posts

Draughtsman Mechanical: 10 posts

Draughtsman - Electrical: 2 posts

Technical Assistant: 35 posts

Mechanical: 20 posts

Electronics: 12 posts

Civil: 3 posts

The candidates must be between the age of 18 to 35 years

Process of HSFC recruitment

Candidates will have to go through a written test and a skill test before getting selected for the position. All the candidates will be screened based on the academic performance and other parameters before being called for the tests, and the written test will be held in Bengaluru. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is September 13, 2019.