JKSSB recruitment: Over 300,000 aspirants register for 8,575 class-4 posts

Over 300,000 aspirants have registered themselves on the online portal of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for class-4 posts, an official said on Sunday.
A total of 168,810 candidates completed the online application submission process for class-4 posts and 26,240 applications have been submitted online for the post of Accounts Assistant, he said.
"Till today morning, 323,690 registrations have been done by the candidates on online Portal of J&K State Selection Board (JKS,SB) since the commencement of online application submission from July 10," the official said.
The JKSSB has advertised 8,575 class-4 posts in various departments under provisions of Special Recruitment Rules, 2020.