Job postings in travel, tourism rise 4% in December: Monster index

The travel and tourism industry, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in the country, is on the path of recovery and registered a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in job postings during December 2021, according to a report.

According to a report by Monster Index, the travel and tourism industry saw a steady increase in job postings post the second wave and reached an absolute high in July (with 16 per cent growth) and showed a steady state of revival until November 2021.

This growth could be attributed to the emergence of 'revenge travel trends' and ‘staycations’.

