KVIC Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 119 vacancies at kvic.org.in

Recruitment 2019: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is inviting applications for recruitment in Group B and Group C category posts i.e. Executive, Junior Executive, Assistant, Senior Executive and Assistant Director at 119 vacancies. Eligible candidates should apply for Recruitment 2019 on or before July 31, 2019, till 11:45 pm on official website at kvic.org.in.

All central government job seekers must submit their KVIC Online Application Forms soon, as today is the last date. Moreover, aspirants should check KVIC website kvic.org.in to seek more details about KVIC Jobs 2019. According to the board’s official notification, KVIC shall not be held responsible if candidates are not able to submit their applications due to last time rush.

The KVIC Recruitment online test 2019 is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of August 2019. Number of vacancies is tentative and may increase or decrease according to the requirement in the final selection process.

Important dates to remember for KVIC Recruitment 2019

Last date to apply for KVIC Recruitment online application 2019: July 31, 2019

KVIC Recruitment online exam 2019 date: August 2019 (tentative)

Notification Number: Advt. No.KVIC /Adm./Recruitment/2(30)/2019-20



How to apply for KVIC Jobs 2019



Open KVIC official website kvic.org.in

Scroll down the KVIC homepage and click on ‘Vacancies’ tab

Fill up the KVIC online application form 2019 with required information and submit

KVIC vacancy 2019 details (Total posts: 119)

Group -B (I) PB2 in pay scale of Rs 9,300-34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400 (Pay Matrix Level – 9)

Age limit: Not exceeding 40 years (35 + 5 years relaxation). Other age relaxation is in accordance with the government of India guidelines.



Assistant Director (Village industries): 3 posts

Assistant Director (Admin and HR): 1 post

Assistant Director (FBAA): 3 posts

Group -B (II) PB2 in pay scale of Rs 9,300-34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200 (Pay Matrix Level-6)

Age limit: Not exceeding 40 years (35 + 5 years relaxation)

Senior executive (Economic research): 9 posts

Group-C (I) PB1 in pay scale of Rs 5,200-20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,800 (Pay Matrix Level-5)

Age limit: Not exceeding 32 years (27 + 5 years relaxation)

Executive (village industries): 41 posts

Executive (Khadi): 8 posts

Executive (training): 4 posts

Group-C (II) PB1 in pay scale of Rs 5,200-20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,400 (Pay Matrix Level-4)

Age limit: Not exceeding 32 years (27 + 5 years relaxation)

Junior Executive (FBAA): 16 posts

Junior Executive (Adm): 21 posts

Assistant (VI): 11 posts

Assistant (Khadi): 1 post

Assistant (Training): 1 post

About KVIC



The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is a statutory body formed under the Act of Parliament, 'Khadi and Village Industries Commission Act of 1956'. It is an apex organisation under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, with regard to khadi and village industries within India, which seeks to plan, promote, facilitate, organise and assist in the establishment and development of khadi and village industries in the rural areas.