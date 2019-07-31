KVIC Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 119 vacancies at kvic.org.in

-
-
KVIC Recruitment 2019: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is inviting applications for recruitment in Group B and Group C category posts i.e. Executive, Junior Executive, Assistant, Senior Executive and Assistant Director at 119 vacancies. Eligible candidates should apply for KVIC Recruitment 2019 on or before July 31, 2019, till 11:45 pm on KVIC official website at kvic.org.in.
All central government job seekers must submit their KVIC Online Application Forms soon, as today is the last date. Moreover, aspirants should check KVIC website kvic.org.in to seek more details about KVIC Jobs 2019. According to the board’s official notification, KVIC shall not be held responsible if candidates are not able to submit their applications due to last time rush.
The KVIC Recruitment online test 2019 is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of August 2019. Number of vacancies is tentative and may increase or decrease according to the requirement in the final selection process.
Important dates to remember for KVIC Recruitment 2019
Last date to apply for KVIC Recruitment online application 2019: July 31, 2019
KVIC Recruitment online exam 2019 date: August 2019 (tentative)
Notification Number: Advt. No.KVIC /Adm./Recruitment/2(30)/2019-20
KVIC Online Application Direct Link
How to apply for KVIC Jobs 2019
Open KVIC official website kvic.org.in
Scroll down the KVIC homepage and click on ‘Vacancies’ tab
Fill up the KVIC online application form 2019 with required information and submit
KVIC vacancy 2019 details (Total posts: 119)
Group -B (I) PB2 in pay scale of Rs 9,300-34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400 (Pay Matrix Level – 9)
Age limit: Not exceeding 40 years (35 + 5 years relaxation). Other age relaxation is in accordance with the government of India guidelines.
Assistant Director (Village industries): 3 posts
Assistant Director (Admin and HR): 1 post
Assistant Director (FBAA): 3 posts
Group -B (II) PB2 in pay scale of Rs 9,300-34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200 (Pay Matrix Level-6)
Age limit: Not exceeding 40 years (35 + 5 years relaxation)
Senior executive (Economic research): 9 posts
Group-C (I) PB1 in pay scale of Rs 5,200-20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,800 (Pay Matrix Level-5)
Age limit: Not exceeding 32 years (27 + 5 years relaxation)
Executive (village industries): 41 posts
Executive (Khadi): 8 posts
Executive (training): 4 posts
Group-C (II) PB1 in pay scale of Rs 5,200-20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,400 (Pay Matrix Level-4)
Age limit: Not exceeding 32 years (27 + 5 years relaxation)
Junior Executive (FBAA): 16 posts
Junior Executive (Adm): 21 posts
Assistant (VI): 11 posts
Assistant (Khadi): 1 post
Assistant (Training): 1 post
About KVIC
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is a statutory body formed under the Act of Parliament, 'Khadi and Village Industries Commission Act of 1956'. It is an apex organisation under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, with regard to khadi and village industries within India, which seeks to plan, promote, facilitate, organise and assist in the establishment and development of khadi and village industries in the rural areas.