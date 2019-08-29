MHA IB Result 2019: Security Assistant tier-1 result out; steps to check

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant exam 2019 (Tier-1) result has been declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination can visit the website to check their result.

The written examination for security assistant/executive in Intelligence Bureau posts were held on February 17 and March 31 (for Jammu & Srinagar centres).

Students who have successfully cleared the Tier-1 exam will now have to appear for Tier-II and Tier-III exams. Concerned authorities will soon release the call letters for Tier-II and Tier-III exams for candidates who have successfully cleared the first phase.

IB Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs - https://mha.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the 'More' button in the 'What's New' section

Step 3: Click on the tab which says Security Assistant Tier I IB Result 2019

Step 4: Download result in PDF format and check roll number

Candidates, who have qualified the exam, will be able to see their roll number in the PDF. The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates have been given in ascending order (horizontally) and these are not in the order of merit.