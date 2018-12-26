Online education firms see higher pay, more jobs in AI, machine learning

companies are seeing an increasing interest from recruiters for placements at their job fairs and boot camps, especially in the digital, (AI) and machine learning sectors. Some of the online service providers state that there is more growth in terms of both salary levels and students getting recruited.

With the placement season going on, engineering students who are adept in such as AI, and machine learning are receiving better salaries than those who are only equipped with traditional skills, says Great Learning, an online learning company.

The company has recently initiated a five-month intensive boot camp for freshers in About 60 per cent of their batch has already been placed with an average salary package of Rs 560,000 per annum, compared to the Rs 350,000 per annum offered in the IT services industry. Several students with prior experience have even drawn a 100 per cent hike in their salary, it said.

"A total of 27 companies participated in the placement procedure across industries like technology, e-commerce, finance, manufacturing and consulting. Cognizant, Mahindra, Flipkart, Big Basket, HSBC and Tata IQ were among the top recruiters. The core skills that companies are seeking include statistics, machine learning basics, Python, SQL and Tableau. Analytics consultant, analytics manager, data analyst, junior data scientist, data engineer and business analyst are the key job roles being offered to the students," said company officials.



There has been traction in the recruitment of students who have completed the digital, AI, machine learning and autonomous technology courses from its platform, said firm India.



"Lot of our students have also been placed successfully in the companies. Machine learning, data science, autonomous technology are seeing more traction in terms of recruitments. We have more than 140 partners who recruit in various vacancies, including AI and data sciences, etc," said Ishan Gupta, MD, India. IT services, e-commerce, start-ups, autonomous technology and finance are the sectors where more recruitments are happening, he added.

The company runs nano-degree programmes in various specialisations, including data analyst, front-end, machine learning, deep learning and Android, among others, in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. It has more than 500 students enrolled for the self-driving cars nano-degree. It has more than one million students on the platform, including for free courses and nano-degrees. More than 8,000 students are enrolled in career-ready nano-degree programmes.



The industry partners include Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Elxsi, HCL, Ola Cabs, Swiggy, and Hi-Tech Robotics, among others.

During the recruitment process, the companies share their vacant positions with the platforms, which in turn circulate the information internally with their alumni. Another method followed by is job fairs. "We have conducted around eight job fairs in the past two years in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, among others. We bring in the hiring partners to these fairs. Offers could even be rolled out on the day itself," Gupta said.

However, the challenge is that many times, the recruitment of students with experience, those who are upskilling or those who start their own business might not be counted as recruitment from the platform.

Commenting on the advantage of recruiting students from Great Learning, Anurag Dikshit, director analytics with business process management firm WNS, said, "The talent pool that is creating is helping organisations like WNS meet the talent demand in various areas of new-age digital skills, which are required to advance the competitive edge of the company. Initiatives such as hackathons are a wonderful medium to help us meet, interact with and identify the best pre-trained talent pool in the industry."