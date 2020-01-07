Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply today for 3,553 posts; all you need to know

-
Railway Recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for the post of apprentice on its official website: rrc-wr.com. Candidates can apply for the posts from toay onwards till February 6. Western Railway plans to fill 3,553 posts through the recruitment drive.
Railway Recruitment 2020: How to apply
Interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from January 7 onwards.
Railway Recruitment 2020: How will candidates be selected
Candidates will be selected on merit. Railways will take the average class 10 and ITI exam. Equal weightage will be given to both.
Railway Recruitment 2020: Important dates
Date of online application submission: January 7 - February 6, 2020
Merit list: February 13
Documents verification: February 28.
Selected candidates will undergo training for one year beginning from April 1, 2020.
Railway Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria
Age: The applicant should be at least 15-year-old. The upper age limit is capped at 24 years.
Education: Applicants should have cleared class 10 or 12 with at least 50 per cent of marks along with an ITI certificate affiliated from NCVT or SCVT.
Railway job: Salary
Selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900.
Level 2: Rs 19,900 - 63,200
Level 1: Rs 18,000 - 56,900