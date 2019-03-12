RRB Level-1 2019: Registration for 100,000 posts starts today; how to apply

The Indian Railways will begin its recruitment drive for Level-1 posts starting 12 March, 2019.

The recruitment board is looking to hire 100,000 employees for Level-1 posts while the rest 30,000 posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

As per the latest notification, the application process will be activated at 5 pm today. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts by going through the official website-- www.indianrailways.gov.in or click here for direct link



The advertisement for Level-1 or Group D vacancies was published by the Indian Railways on February 23, 2019. (Refer Employment News to check the ad.)

Following are the details which every candidates are requested to keep in mind:

General candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as part of examination fee. Out of the Rs 500 an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded duly after deducting bank charges. While Rs 250 will be charged for candidates filing under reserved categories (ST/SC/OBCs)

The examintaion will be held based on computer-based test. Candidates clearing CBT will be shortlisted for the next round i.e Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by verification of documents.

Note : There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.





Details of posts under Level-1: Track maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various techncal departments, Assistant pointsman and other departments

Here's how to apply for the posts:

Step 1: Visit RRB official website-- www.rrbcdg.gov.in or click here

Step 2: In the given page, select the 'CEN-01/2019' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form

Step 4: Upload a scanned picture of yours along with your signature

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' tab and

Step 5: Pay online the application fee