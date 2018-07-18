SBI Clerk prelims result 2018 coming this week: Know the details here

The results of the State Bank of India (SBI) Junior Associate (JA) Clerk preliminary examination are expected to be declared on SBI's official website www.sbi.co.in/careers.



Candidates who completed the online preliminary examination held on 23 June, June 24 and June 30 are advised to stay alert as the result may be out sometime this week.

Selected candidates from the prelims examinations will further sit for the mains examination scheduled to be held on August 5, 2018.

Here are the steps to check for SBI Clerk prelims results:

Step 1: Login to the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) www.



Step 2: Visit the career section of the official website

Step 3: Click on the link “ 2018”

Step 4: On the new page, enter your details and then click on submit button

Step 5: Results will appear on the page

Step 6: Download the result and keep it for further reference



SBI Clerk recruitment exam process:

SBI Clerk recruitment process is conducted in two stages:

1) Clerk preliminary test: In this, the examination is based on objective-based test comprising 100 marks. The duration of the exam is of one hour. The English language consists of 30 marks, while the other two sections -- Numerical ability and Reasoning ability -- carry 35 marks each.

2) Clerk mains examination: In this, the examination will be held for two hours carrying a total of 200 marks. It will be divided into four sections: General and Financial awareness consisting of 50 marks each, General English consisting of 40 marks, Quantitative aptitude consisting of 50 marks and Reasoning ability and Computer aptitude consisting of 60 marks each.



The exam was held to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

Candidates can keep themselves updated with the latest results and news by following SBI's official website www.sbi.co.in/careers.