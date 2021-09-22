SBI Clerk Result 2021 out on sbi.co.in: Steps to download SBI Prelim result

-
SBI Clerk Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has declared SBI clerk prelim result 2021. The Bank has already released the admit card for the SBI clerk main examinations. The main examination admit cards will be available for download till October 17. Candidates must note that only those who have cleared SBI Clerk Prelims will be eligible for SBI Clerk Mains exam 2021. A total of 5,000 regular vacancies and 237 backlog vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.
Direct link to download SBI Clerk Result 2021
Steps to download SBI Clerk Result 2021
* Log on to SBI’s official website – sbi.co.in
* Click on the 'careers' tab
* Click on 'SBI Clerk Prelims result' link
* A PDF file displaying the roll numbers of qualified applicants will open.
* Download the SBI results and take a printout for future reference.
SBI Clerk Main examination 2021
Direct link to download SBI Clerk Main examination 2021 Admit card
The SBI Clerk Main examination will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be four sections — General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.
There will be 40 questions in the General English section, and 50 questions each in the rest of the three sections. Each question will carry one mark and for each wrong answer a quarter of a mark will be deducted.
