SSC CGL answer key released on ssc.nic.in: Steps to raise objection

Answer key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheets for the SSC Combine Graduate level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2020. Candidates can check the answer keys and raise objections (if any) online at ssc.nic.in before 6pm on September 7.

"Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the notification by SSC read.

How to check answer key:

Step 1.Visit the official website (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2.On the home page, click o the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2020 (Tier-I)"

Step 3. A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4.Click on the link available to check the answer key

answer key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Register using credentials

Step 2: Select the answer key you wish to raise an objection to

Step 3: Upload supporting documents

Step 4: Pay fee, submit

The objection raised by candidates will be studied and if any of the objection is accepted, students will get their objection raising fee back. The changes will be reflected in the final answer key. Results will be based on the final answer key.

The commission conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from August 13 to 24, 2021, at various centres across the country.

About SSC

The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several millions of students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

About SSC CGL

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.