SSC CGL Registration 2019: Apply before November 25 on ssc.nic.in

CGL Registration: The online registration process for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2019-2020 will end on November 25, 2019. As per the official notification by CGL, the deadline for applying for 2019-20 is November 25. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website - ssc.nic.in

Steps to apply for 2019

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, select 'CGL Registration'

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Pay the fee and submit your application

Step 5: Once the registration process is done, download and save your application form for future reference.

SSC CGL Registration 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for SSC CGL 2019 Exam must fill the forms in five age groups (18 to 27 years, 20 to 27 years, 20 to 30 years, 30 to 32 years and up to 32 years; age limit as of 1 January 2020). The candidates will fill up vacancies in various governmental departments and organisations for Group B and Group C officers.

SSC CGL Registration fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as registration fee, through BHIM UPI, net banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit or debit card or in cash at SBI branches by generating SBI challan.

Women candidates and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category do not have to pay the fee.

About SSC

Established on November 4, 1975, the SSC works under the Indian government. The organisation is responsible for recruiting staff for several posts in various ministries and pepartments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.

The posts for which SSC conducts recruitment include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Office, inspector, sub- inspector, income tax inspector, auditor, tax assistant, upper division clerk, etc.