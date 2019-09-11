SSC CHSL result 2019 to be released today: Steps to download Tier I result

SSC CHSL Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) result 2019 today. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier I examination can check their scores on the official website - ssc.nic.in. This year, SSC CHSL Tier Exam 2018-19 was held from July 1 to July 11.

Over 2.9 million candidates had registered for the SSC CHSL Tier I Exam and 1.3 million candidates appeared for the exam.

How to check SSC CHSL Result 2019

— Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

— Click on SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2018

— PDF file with names and roll number of candidates selected for Tier II round will appear on the screen

— Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.

Pay scale:



Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 1900 (pre-revised)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band-1(Rs 5,200-20,200), Grade Pay: Rs 2,400(pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs 5,200-20,200), Grade Pay: Rs 2,400(pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Band-1 (Rs 5,200-20,200), Grade Pay: Rs 2,400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL 2019: What next?

Candidates who have qualified SSC CHSL 2019 exam will have to appear for Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) on September 29.

About SSC:



The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was established on November 4, 1975. The organisation works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices.

It is headquartered at New Delhi. Presently, there are seven regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and two Sub-Regional Offices at Raipur and Chandigarh. Each regional office is headed by a Regional Director and each sub-regional office is headed by a Deputy-Director.