SSC Constable Recruitment 2018: Registration for 54,953 posts starts today

The (SSC) has released recruitment notification for the post of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Investigatory Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR).

Interested candidates can apply for said posts from July 21, 2018 onwards. The last date for filling in the application form is August 20, 2018. The minimum required age for these post is 19 years, while the maximum should be 23. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02.08.1995 and later than 01.08.2000

(Note: The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-servicemen)

Important dates to remember:

Opening of online registration process: July 21, 2018

Closing of online application: August 20, 2018

Here's how to apply for various post under SSC recruitment 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nic.in or click here

Step 2: Click on the 'SSC Recruitment 2018' link

Step 3: Click on the post you wish to apply for

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Click 'submit'

Reminder: A payment of Rs 100 is to be made while filling the application form.

SSC vacancy details:

For Male: BSF 14,436

CISF 180

CRPF 19,972

SSB 6521

ITBP 3507

AR 2311

NIA 08

372

For Female: BSF 2548

CISF 20

CRPF 1594

SSB 2025

ITBP 619

AR 765

NIA --

75

Pay sacle: Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

The recruitment process will consist of:

Computer Based Examination (CBE) which will be conducted by the Commission in English & Hindi.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard test (PST), and Medical examination will be conducted by the CAPFs.

Details about the examination date and time will be notified later on the SSC official website ( nic.in)



