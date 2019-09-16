SSC JE Admit card released on sscwr.net: Steps to download WR JE admit card

-
ALSO READ
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 released: Steps to download it from ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS admit card 2019 released on ssc.nic.in: Know important instructions
SSC MTS admit card 2019 released, download from ssc.nic.in; know details
RRB JE admit card 2019 released by Railway Recruitment Board: download link
SSC MTS exam 2019: Hurry, last day to apply today; all you need to know
-
SSC JE Admit card: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region has released SSC JE Admit card for Paper 1 Exam (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2018. Candidates can download the SSC JE Admit Card from the SSC Western Region official website www.sscwr.net.
Steps to download SSC JE Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website www.sscwr.net
Step 2: Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER(CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING AND CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2018
Step 3: Fill in the required details (registration number, DoB,name, etc)
Step 4: Click on the “Search”
Step 5: Download SSC JE Admit Card 2019
Step 6: Take a printout of the future use
Candidates must carry their SSC Junior Engineer admit card along with ID proof.
SSC had invited application in February 2019 for 1,601 JE posts. According to the official notification released by SSC for JE Exam 2018, the Paper I, which is a computer-based test, will be conducted between September 23 and September 27.
The SSC JE Paper 1 will have three sections — General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical). There will be 50 questions in the first two sections and 100 questions in the General engineering section. Candidates would be given a time of 2 hours to complete the paper.
The tentative date for Paper II (Descriptive paper), for candidates who qualify in Paper I, will be conducted in December 2019.