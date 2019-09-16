SSC JE Admit card released on sscwr.net: Steps to download WR JE admit card

JE Admit card: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region has released JE for Paper 1 Exam (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2018. Candidates can download the JE from the SSC Western Region official website www.sscwr.net.

Steps to download SSC JE 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website www.sscwr.net

Step 2: Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER(CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING AND CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2018

Step 3: Fill in the required details (registration number, DoB,name, etc)

Step 4: Click on the “Search”

Step 5: Download SSC JE Admit Card 2019

Step 6: Take a printout of the future use

Candidates must carry their SSC Junior Engineer admit card along with ID proof.

SSC had invited application in February 2019 for 1,601 JE posts. According to the official notification released by SSC for JE Exam 2018, the Paper I, which is a computer-based test, will be conducted between September 23 and September 27.

The SSC JE Paper 1 will have three sections — General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical). There will be 50 questions in the first two sections and 100 questions in the General engineering section. Candidates would be given a time of 2 hours to complete the paper.

The tentative date for Paper II (Descriptive paper), for candidates who qualify in Paper I, will be conducted in December 2019.