SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 exam notification released for 1350 posts

-
ALSO READ
SSC 2018 Phase VI result: Higher Secondary result declared at ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS exam 2019: Hurry, last day to apply today; all you need to know
SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Exam for posts of Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI today
SSC MTS admit card 2019 released on ssc.nic.in: Know important instructions
SSC MTS admit card 2019 released, download from ssc.nic.in; know details
-
SSC recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 exam. The recruitment drive is expected to fill up 1,351 posts. Candidates can read important instructions on SSC Phase 7 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. SSC Phase VII Recruitment exams will be conducted from October 14 to October 18.
SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 notification
Candidates should have passed Class 10/ Class 12/ Graduation degree from any recognised university.
Candidates must not be more than 30 years of age.
SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 notification: Exam pattern
There will be three separate Computer-Based Examinations consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions.
The examination will be conducted for 60 minutes and the question paper will be divided into four subjects — General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Each section will have 25 questions with a maximum of 50 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Application must be filled in online mode only through the official website ssc.nic.in.
Application fee: Rs 100