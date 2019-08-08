SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 exam notification released for 1350 posts

recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 exam. The recruitment drive is expected to fill up 1,351 posts. Candidates can read important instructions on Phase 7 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. SSC Phase VII Recruitment exams will be conducted from October 14 to October 18.

SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 notification

Candidates should have passed Class 10/ Class 12/ Graduation degree from any recognised university.

Candidates must not be more than 30 years of age.

SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 notification: Exam pattern

There will be three separate Computer-Based Examinations consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The examination will be conducted for 60 minutes and the question paper will be divided into four subjects — General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Each section will have 25 questions with a maximum of 50 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Application must be filled in online mode only through the official website ssc.nic.in.

Application fee: Rs 100