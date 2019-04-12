Unemployment in 11 states exceeds national average, shows NSSO report

As many as 11 states had an unemployment rate higher than the pan-Indian average in 2017-18, according to the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) annual periodic labour force survey.

While Haryana, Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Bihar continued to have a high level of unemployment compared to the national figures — as was the case in 2011-12 — Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh joined the list in 2017-18. In 2011-12, when the last survey was conducted, nine states had a joblessness rate higher than the national ...