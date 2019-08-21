UP DElEd counselling result 2019 to be declared today: Steps to download

UP DElEd counselling result 2019: The UP BTC of Diploma in Elementary Education counselling result will be declared today on the official website, updeled.gov.in. UP DElEd counselling result will be announced for ranks between 250,001 and 333,090 from phase II. The result will also be announced for rank 1 to 2,500,000 under phase I (for those who have not been allotted any institute so far).

If a candidate's name is in the list, he/she will have to report to the assigned institute between August 22 and August 29 with their original documents. The final result or allotment list based on merit and choice of candidates will be declared on August 30, according to the schedule. A total of 191,111 trainees had registered for the UP DElEd examination. Of them, 189,938 appeared for it. The DElEd exam is a certificate programme to train untrained teachers.

Steps to check UP DElEd counselling result 2019

Step 1: Visit official website updeled.gov.in

Step 2: In the 'Candidate Services' menu, click on 'Allotment Result' link

Step 3: Type in your roll number and other details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download the PDF for future reference

Important dates:

Report to assigned institute from August 22 to August 29

For rank 1 to 3,33,090 the allotment list will be declared on August 26.

Final allotment list: August 30

About UP DElEd

The UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) is a basic teaching certificate. Formerly known as BTC Certificate, UP D.EL.ED is a two-year professional course and candidates qualifying the UP D.EL.ED course are eligible to offer education to students from Class I to 8.