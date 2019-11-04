UPPCL AE Admit Card 2019 released on upenergy.in: Steps to download it

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited on Sunday released UPPCL admit card for the post of Assistant Engineers (Trainee). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download it through the official website - upenergy.in. The UPPCL AE 2019 will be held on November 4 and 5, 2019.

Steps to download UPPCL AE Admit card

1. Visit the official website - upenergy.in

2. On the homepage, go the Vacancy/Results tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card For Online Exam(CBT) For The Post Of “Assistant Engineer (Trainee)- Electrical/Electronics/Tele Com./Cs/Civil” Against Advt. NO.4/VSA/2019/AE’

4. Log in

5. Admit card will appear on the screen

6.Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference.

UPPCL online exam will be held at Allahabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Jhansi, Muzaffarnagar cities etc.

UPPCL AE exam format

75% of the questions shall be from the Bachelor of Engineering level, 10% questions of general knowledge/awareness, 10% questions of reasoning/aptitude and 5% questions of general Hindi.

Candidates who qualify the test will be called for interview round.