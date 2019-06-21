UPPSC to begin interview round for recruitment of civil judges in UP today

UPPSC Judicial Services 2018 recruitment: Interviews for "UP Judicial Service Civil Judges (Junior Division) Exam-2018" has started today. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold the interviews till July 17. UPPSC will announce UPPSC Judicial Services 2018 result on July 20.

According to the Times of India, as many as 1,857 candidates are competing for 610 vacancies of junior division civil judge in district courts across the state.

This is one of the biggest recruitment of judges in Uttar Pradesh. It started after Allahabad High Court intimated the UP government about the rising number of vacancies in the judiciary.

UPPSC secretary told TOI that the court has directed UPPSC to complete the recruitment in a time bound manner.

The UP Judicial Service Civil Judges Exam, also known as Provincial Civil Services (Judicial), is held in three stages-Preliminary, mains and interviews.

UPPSC had declared the result of the mains stage on June 13.