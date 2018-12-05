JUST IN
UPTET 2018 results out: Steps to apply for 69,000 assistant teacher posts

Candidates can check their results till December 7 on the official UPBEB site, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Here are the steps to apply for assistant teacher recruitment exam 2018

UPTET 2018 results out; steps to apply for 69,000 assistant teachers posts

Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 can now check their results as the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the names of successful candidates.

The examination was held on November 18, 2018, and candidates can check their results from December 5 at 2 pm to December 7 on the official UPBEB site, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. According to media reports, of the 1,101,645 candidates, 366,285 have qualified.

Here are the steps to check UPTET result 2018:

  • Log into the official website
  • Click on the tab that says UPTET result for upper primary and primary teachers
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code and click on Submit
  • Your result will be displayed and then take a printout.

The candidates who have cleared this part can now apply for fresh teacher vacancies announced by UPBEB. On December 2, UPBEB announced that 69,000 Assistant Teacher posts could be applied for in the state.

The examination for UPBEB Assistant Teacher posts will be conducted on January 6, 2019, from 11 am to 2.30 pm across the state. The examination will be conducted in the OMR sheet to avoid confusions and hurdles during checking. The application process will begin from December 6 onwards. The last date to register for the 69,000 teacher jobs is December 21. The admit cards for UPTET will be released on December 31.

UPTET 2018 qualified candidates who will be appointed as Assistant Teachers can teach up to Class 5. The salary of UPTET 2018 qualified candidates who apply for Assistant Teacher exam and qualify will be on the basis of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The total gross salary will be Rs 38,864 for rural areas and Rs 41,064 for urban parts.

Steps to Apply for Assistant Teacher Recruitment Exam 2018:

  • Visit the official site of UPBEB, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
  • Click on the link available on the home page as Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018 exam
  • Fill in the necessary details required and once the application process completes, click on submit.
  • Download it, and take a print out for further reference
First Published: Wed, December 05 2018. 13:27 IST

