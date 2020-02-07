UPTET result 2020 declared on updeled.gov.in: Get direct link to download

UPTET Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has declared UPTET Result 2020. The UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams were held on January 8. Over 1.5 million candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 354,703 candidates have passed the UPTET 2020 exam.

Candidates who appeared for the UPTET 2020 examination can now check their result from the official website-- updeled.gov.in, through candidates login by entering their roll number, DOB.

How to download UPTET Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the UPTET official website-- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Result" link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, Captcha and click on login

Step 4: Your UPTET 2020 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference



Click here for direct link to download UPTET result 2020

About UPTET

UPTET 2019 qualified candidates who will be appointed as Assistant Teachers can teach up to Class 5. The salary of UPTET 2018 qualified candidates who apply for Assistant Teacher exam and qualify will be on the basis of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The total gross salary will be Rs 38,864 for rural areas and Rs 41,064 for urban parts.