WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2019: Apply today for 99 trainee nurse posts

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Maharashtra, has invited candidates to apply for 99 vacant positions as trainee nurses. Candidates with Nursing Diploma and 10+2 qualifications are eligible to apply for the posts. The last day to apply at WCL is July 17.
Here's all you need to know about WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2019
How to apply
Step 1: Fill in the application form and attach relevant documents.
Step 2: Submit application along with the relevant documents in a sealed envelope to "The General Manager (P)/IR, WCL, Coal Estate, Civil Lines, Nagpur — 440001" with a caption on the envelope 'Application For The Post of Staff Nurse (Trainee) in WCL' by Registered/ Speed post only.
WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2019: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.
WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2019: Documents required
1. Self-attested copies of Matriculation/ SSC/ High School or equivalent and 10+2
2. Self-attested copies of 'A' grade nursing diploma/ certificate and valid registration in Nursing Council of India.
3. 4 Passport size recent photos with name of the candidate on the back side.
4. Demand Draft of Rs 200 along with the application.