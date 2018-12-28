Here is a fashion guide for people on different rungs of the trend ladder

Fashion can be daunting for most but — believe it or not — it really is for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a bona fide fashionista or someone who has just begun experimenting with styles and trends, next season, make it a point to own what you wear. As we bid adieu to 2018 and usher in 2019, here is a fashion guide for people on different rungs of the fashion ladder.

Don’t worry, we have you covered. For the newbie Your initiation into fashion will take place with an expensive trip back to the 1980s. Next season, you’ll have to invest in shiny, ...