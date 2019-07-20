There is something fishy in a village in Diu, and tourists are loving it

When a two-minute television ad campaign by Diu’s tourism department titled “Ilha de Calma” (Portuguese for Isle of Calm) aired back in 2015, it created considerable interest among travellers. The clever ad presented Diu seductively and reinforced its message with a mesmerising symphony-like background score.

The “Ilha de Calma” music became famous and so did Diu. A seagull Having already ticked off mountains, deserts and wetlands on my annual travel calendar, this year I settled on Gujarat. And then I remembered Diu, and decided to head ...