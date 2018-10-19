Train to Lhasa: A journey on board the world's highest railway system

The train pulls out of Xining station, one carriage at a time. The railway platform is empty except for a lone guard waving his green flag. My train carriage also falls silent, as if in anticipation of the journey that lies ahead.

This is no ordinary train ride, after all: this is the Xining-Lhasa railway journey in China, the highest railway system in the world, 1,956 km of breathtaking landscape that forms the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau. The construction of this railway line is as much a marvel as the panoramic landscape it is built on. Built above 500 km of permafrost — soil ...