Trincas: 60 years of bringing music to Kolkata, night after night

Before launching her singing career at Trincas, Usha Iyer (now Uthup) had to sign a permit at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

It had two important clauses: a singer couldn't sit with a customer at a table; and she was not allowed to solicit. But Uthup, a sworn rebel, didn’t give a toss about these rules. "I solicited and I sat at the table, but not in that order," she says, adding, "The only scandal I had, I married." She met Jani Uthup at Trincas, married and made Kolkata (she’s originally from Mumbai) – and Trincas – her ...