Answers to the Strategist Quiz #661

1 Born in the early 1800s, this person’s middle name at birth was Beer. He worked in a private bank and became a book publisher.

Later, on the advice of the founder of a company which uses the base line “Ingenuity for Life” today, he set up a company which still exists. Name the person. 1. Reuter, Paul Julius, Freiherr riginally Israel Beer Josaphat German banker, bookseller, news entrepreneur founded Reuters Ltd in London on the advice of Werner Von Siemens. 2 This event in its history has been cancelled only 25 times and this year it is the first time since ...