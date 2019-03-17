Cops turn to social media and humour to get their word across

A few weeks ago, a strange sight greeted people in Gurugram. Two gentlemen strode its busy streets asking people to drive by the rules or else watch their lives dissipate in smoke, swaggering along and dressed in attire that seemed like a throwback to the 1970s.

For those old enough to know, the two were cloning famous on-screen dacoit Gabbar Singh and his sidekick Samba from the hit film Sholay; for the rest, they were just people in fancy dress costumes asking people to follow traffic rules. While the Gurugram Police took to the streets to get their message across, the police in ...