From selfies with celebrities to biopic, branding PM Modi in election year

January has been a busy month at the office of Brand Narendra Modi. First there was the selfie with Bollywood stars. Next was a five part series on the hugely popular Humans of Bombay page on Facebook where the prime minister’s rags to riches story is being told.

A biopic with Vivek Oberoi playing the PM was announced and two propaganda movies, The Accidental PM and Uri were released. Most recently the PM debuted as an animated character with the popular children’s superhero Chota Bheem in digital game promoting Swachh Bharat. With polls scheduled a few months from now, ...