Gloomy forecast: Fall in fodder availability hurts milk production
10-yr govt bond slips by 7 bps to 7.17% amid FPI flow, fall in oil prices

A head of treasury with a public sector bank said bond yields might not see significant change from current levels

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Better rated firms moving to bond mkt, says RBI report

The yield on the 10-year government bond fell 7 basis points to 7.17 per cent — the lowest closing level since April 5, 2018.

Fall in crude oil prices and the RBI’s announcement about buying government bonds through open market operations also boosted prices, bond dealers said.

The yield on 10-year G-sec (7.26 per cent 2029 benchmark) ended at 7.17 per cent on Monday, as against the previous close of 7.23 per cent on Friday.

A head of treasury with a public sector bank said bond yields might not see significant change from current levels.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 02:09 IST

