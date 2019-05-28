10-yr govt bond slips by 7 bps to 7.17% amid FPI flow, fall in oil prices

The yield on the 10-year government bond fell 7 basis points to 7.17 per cent — the lowest closing level since April 5, 2018.

Fall in crude oil prices and the RBI’s announcement about buying government bonds through open market operations also boosted prices, bond dealers said.

The yield on 10-year G-sec (7.26 per cent 2029 benchmark) ended at 7.17 per cent on Monday, as against the previous close of 7.23 per cent on Friday.

A head of treasury with a public sector bank said bond yields might not see significant change from current levels.