12 firms to be part of MSCI India index in latest rejig; Bosch, LIC out

-
ALSO READ
Trent gains 12%, YES Bank up 5% on MSCI India index inclusion from December
Foreign ownership limits: MSCI India to see passive inflow of $2.5 billion
Tata Power, BoB among 6 stocks dropped from MSCI India Domestic Index
Confusion over MSCI weightage triggers volatility in Bharti Airtel
In Covid-hit world, emerging market stocks are a haven for global investors
-
As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement.
Others who made their way to the MSCI India index are ACC, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Hospitals, Balkrishna Industries, IPCA Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, Trent Limited and YES Bank.
The changes in constituents for the MSCI global standard indices will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020.
Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out from the list. Shares of Trent zoomed 11.66 per cent, Apollo Hospitals jumped 6.19 per cent, Adani Green Energy 5 per cent, Balkrishna Industries rose 4.99 per cent, YES Bank gained 4.95 per cent, IPCA Laboratories 3.86 per cent, and PI Industries 3 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 2.97 per cent, Larsen & Toubro Infotech 2.61 per cent, Muthoot Finance 2.41 per cent, MRF 1.58 per cent, and ACC advanced 1.22 per cent on the BSE.
MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU