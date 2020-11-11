12 firms to be part of MSCI India index in latest rejig; Bosch, LIC out

As many as 12 companies, including and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest Global Standard Index rejig announcement.

Others who made their way to the India index are ACC, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Hospitals, Balkrishna Industries, IPCA Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, Limited and YES Bank.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI global standard indices will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020.

Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out from the list. Shares of zoomed 11.66 per cent, Apollo Hospitals jumped 6.19 per cent, Adani Green Energy 5 per cent, Balkrishna Industries rose 4.99 per cent, YES Bank gained 4.95 per cent, IPCA Laboratories 3.86 per cent, and PI Industries 3 per cent. rose 2.97 per cent, Larsen & Toubro Infotech 2.61 per cent, Muthoot Finance 2.41 per cent, MRF 1.58 per cent, and ACC advanced 1.22 per cent on the BSE.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.