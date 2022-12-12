2022 in review: IPOs that doubled your money or made holes in your pocket

The year 2021 was the year of the boom. After a stellar run last year, the market seemed to have lost some momentum. However, a few companies managed to woo investors and even make profits. Here are the firms with the highest returns among all IPOs in 2022.



Wealth creators:



Adani Wilmar



The company was listed in February with an issue price of Rs 230. The stock is now trading at Rs 639 on the BSE. Adani Wilmar, which makes Fortune brand cooking oils, wheat flour, rice, pulses, sugar and other food products, was the seventh company of the Adani group to tap Dalal Street for capital.

Hariom Pipe Industries

The company knocked on the door in April at an issue price of Rs 153. The stock currently stands at Rs 361.5 apiece. Shares of the company had jumped nearly 51% against the issue price in its debut trade.

Venus Pipes & Tubes

In May, Venus Pipes debuted at a 2.7% premium to its IPO price of Rs 326. The stock turned multi-bagger and is now trading for Rs 733 per share.

Veranda Learning Solutions

Veranda Learning made a strong debut on April 11 as its stock was listed at a 14.6% premium to the issue price of Rs 137 after a decent subscription to its IPO. Now, it is trading at a double of Rs 275 a share.

Patanjali Foods

In April, the company, formerly called Ruchi Soya, raised Rs 4,300 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO). The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 615-650 per share. Currently, the share is trading at Rs 1263.15 a share.

Wealth destructors:

AGS Transact Technologies

Listed in January at an issue price of Rs 175, the stock has fallen to Rs 71.8 a piece. The omnichannel payment solution company's public offer was worth Rs 680 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

In May this year, the shares of India's largest life insurance company, LIC, were listed at Rs 867.2 on the BSE, a discount of 9% against the issue price of Rs 949. Now, the share is priced at Rs 671.65 apiece on the BSE.

LIC's IPO was dubbed India's 'Aramco moment', but its shares have declined since then.

Delhivery

The logistics and supply chain company entered the public market and was listed with a nearly 2% premium against its issue price of Rs 487. Currently, the stock is trading at Rs 352.9 on the NSE. On November 23, its stock crashed 5% to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 317 on the back of the expiry of the six-month IPO lock-in.

Uma Exports

The company made its market debut in April with the stock listing at Rs 76 on the NSE, a premium of over 11% compared to its IPO issue price of Rs 68 per share. Currently, the stock stands at Rs 50 a share on the NSE.

Inox Green Energy Services

Inox Green Energy made a tepid debut in November, with the share listing at 7% below its IPO price of Rs 65. The stock is currently trading at Rs 55.4 apiece.