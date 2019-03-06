22 Nifty500 stocks trade above 200 DMA; bullish sentiment to stay

The 200-days moving average (DMA) is used by investors to identify the trend. Basically, the average indicates sentiment turning from bearish to bullish from a medium-term perspective when a stock crosses 200-DMA while rising.

Stocks that cross their respective 200-DMA while rising indicates a positive signal, as there is a change in their underline trend.

The crossing of upward shows bears covering short positions and bulls accumulating stocks. When correlated with other averages like and 100 DMA, the stock crossing having and 100 DMA below, have seen a significant jump in prices. As the stock crosses 200 DMA, the support becomes stronger and resistance gets pushed at a far higher level. When a stock moves up above its 200 DMA, major buying is usually seen around immediate support levels.





Sstocks above 200 DMA Stock Name 200 DMA Bank of India 90.6 Blue Star Ltd. 434.45 Bosch Ltd. 18858 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 347.85 Cummins India Ltd. 714.1 Excel Crop Care Ltd. 3587.2 (India) Ltd. 344.15 GMR Infrastructure Ltd. 16.7 Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. 26.55 JSW Energy Ltd. 67.85 KNR Constructions Ltd. 214.85 LIC Housing Finance Ltd. 474.5 NCC Ltd. 89.45 NMDC Ltd. 105.15 Ltd. 2408.05 Punjab National Bank 76.75 PTC India Ltd. 79.2 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. 1214.05 Strides Pharma Science Ltd. 434.75 Energy Ltd. 6.4 Trent Ltd. 339.95 Services Ltd. 305.7

Stocks with and 100 DMA below 200 DMA

Whenever 50 DMA or 100 DMA converges with the 200 DMA, the momentum sees more strength with buying coming in at higher levels. All the technical indicators support the upward move, providing relevant support and buying levels in correction.

