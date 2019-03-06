22 Nifty500 stocks trade above 200 DMA; bullish sentiment to stay

-
The 200-days moving average (DMA) is used by investors to identify the trend. Basically, the average indicates sentiment turning from bearish to bullish from a medium-term perspective when a stock crosses 200-DMA while rising.
Stocks that cross their respective 200-DMA while rising indicates a positive signal, as there is a change in their underline trend.
The crossing of 200 DMA upward shows bears covering short positions and bulls accumulating stocks. When correlated with other averages like 50 DMA and 100 DMA, the stock crossing 200 DMA having 50 DMA and 100 DMA below, have seen a significant jump in prices. As the stock crosses 200 DMA, the support becomes stronger and resistance gets pushed at a far higher level. When a stock moves up above its 200 DMA, major buying is usually seen around immediate support levels.
|Sstocks above 200 DMA
|Stock Name
|200 DMA
|Bank of India
|90.6
|Blue Star Ltd.
|434.45
|Bosch Ltd.
|18858
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|347.85
|Cummins India Ltd.
|714.1
|Excel Crop Care Ltd.
|3587.2
|GAIL (India) Ltd.
|344.15
|GMR Infrastructure Ltd.
|16.7
|Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
|26.55
|JSW Energy Ltd.
|67.85
|KNR Constructions Ltd.
|214.85
|LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
|474.5
|NCC Ltd.
|89.45
|NMDC Ltd.
|105.15
|Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
|2408.05
|Punjab National Bank
|76.75
|PTC India Ltd.
|79.2
|Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.
|1214.05
|Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
|434.75
|Suzlon Energy Ltd.
|6.4
|Trent Ltd.
|339.95
|Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.
|305.7
Stocks with 50 DMA and 100 DMA below 200 DMA
Whenever 50 DMA or 100 DMA converges with the 200 DMA, the momentum sees more strength with buying coming in at higher levels. All the technical indicators support the upward move, providing relevant support and buying levels in correction.
