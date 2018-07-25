5 out of 8 insurance, MF IPOs trade 23% below issue price in aggregate

Investors who subscribed to the shares of companies engaged in insurance and mutual fund businesses through initial public offering (IPO) have lost their money, with five out of eight stocks underperforming the market since their listing. These five companies collectively raised Rs 344 billion through IPOs, which is currently valued 23 per cent lower at Rs 264 billion.

Except for Standard Life Insurance Company and Lombard General Insurance Company, the remaining six companies have given lower returns as compared to the benchmark S&P

Five stocks – Securities, The New India Assurance Company, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and SBI Life Insurance Company – are trading below their respective issue price.

Prudential Life Insurance (ICICI Pru), however, is quoting 16 per cent higher as against its issue price. In comparison, the S&P has rallied 32 per cent since listing on September 29, 2016.

Analysts attribute the sub-par performance to aggressive pricing in some of these issues and the overall subdued market sentiment, especially in the mid- and small-cap segments since the start of calendar year 2018 (CY18).

“Pricing in some cases was a bit aggressive, leaving very little room for an upside post listing. That apart, most of these IPOs were in the mid-cap category – a segment that has not done well in CY18,” explains G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research.

Standard Life Insurance Company, the largest gainer among the pack, has seen its market value surge 66 per cent against its issue price, as compared to 10 per cent rise in the S&P since November 11, 2017. ICICI Lombard, which listed on September 27, 2017, is up 20 per cent from its issue price, as against 18 per cent gain in S&P BSE Sensex during this period.

of another group company – Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) – opened for subscription on Wednesday, with most brokerages suggesting investors should subscribe to the issue.

“At a price band of Rs 1,095 – Rs 1,100 per share, the issue is priced at 31.4x FY18 earnings per share (EPS). It has a healthy RoNW (return on net worth) of 33.4 per cent, which is among the highest in the industry. Premium valuations are justified by healthy RoNW, the AMC’s leadership position, reputed pedigree and structural growth trend given the financialisation of household savings in India,” Sharekhan said in an note.

Despite the underperformance in some cases, analysts suggest investors hold on to these stocks for now.

“The asset management is growing thanks to the financialisation of savings. The prospects look bright. The mid- and small-cap market segment should also gradually recover. I don’t see any reason why investors should book losses in these counters now,” Chokkalingam says.

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director at Valentis Advisors, agrees and suggests investors can look at insurance and AMC stocks to play the financialisation theme from a medium-to-long term perspective.

“We think there is enough appetite for high-quality companies in India. Overall, we are seeing new sectors like insurance companies and asset management companies getting listed which are increasing the breadth of sectors one can play the financialisation of savings theme,” he says.