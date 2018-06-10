6 of top-10 most valued cos add Rs 60,208cr in m-cap; RIL contributes most

Six of the top-10 most valued companies added Rs 60,207.86 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) contributing the most to gains.

RIL's (m-cap) soared Rs 34,378.16 crore to Rs 6,23,070.31 crore.

The valuation of jumped Rs 8,627.3 crore to Rs 2,75,145.41 crore, and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 6,106.57 crore to Rs 6,69,311.51 crore.

The m-cap of rose by Rs 5,310.13 crore to Rs 2,43,373.50 crore, and that of Maruti Suzuki India went up by Rs 4,638.44 crore to Rs 2,70,231.76 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) moved up by Rs 1,147.26 crore to Rs 3,45,257.69 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank's valuation slumped Rs 15,476.62 crore to Rs 5,33,702.46 crore.

ITC lost Rs 2,318.82 crore to Rs 3,26,892.04 crore and the m-cap of HDFC slipped Rs 524.13 crore to Rs 3,09,108.85 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank remained unchanged from last week.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a rise of 216.41 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 35,443.67.