A fall below 13,400 may push Nifty towards 12,900, says Sameet Chavan

-
ALSO READ
Nifty may face resistance in sub-11,350 zone: Gaurav Garg of Capital Via
Nifty outlook & trading ideas by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research
Nifty outlook and stock pick by HDFC Sec: Buy UltraTech Cement, Sanofi
Next target for Nifty is seen at 11,550: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Nifty outlook and stock recommendations by CapitalVia Global Research
-
Mild hiccups at record highs, avoid aggressive longs overnight
The merry run at the bourses has continued across the globe for about a month and a half now, and markets are just continuing their gravity defying moves. Last week, our markets kickstarted the week on a flat note but immediately resumed its upward momentum. For the subsequent two trading sessions, the rally continued and in the process, Nifty kept posting new record highs one after another. The similar sort of one sided move was missing in the latter half of the week as markets saw some volatile swings to test the 13,400-mark. Eventually, due to late recovery on both the occasions, Nifty managed to close tad above 13,500 on Friday with weekly gains of nearly two per cent.
Our markets have reached yet another milestone of 13,500 with ease and few heavyweight themes did well to guide markets at new record highs. Since we are trading in an uncharted territory, sky's the limit for our market. That said, we have now reached the extreme zone, at least for the current vertical move. With a broader view, 14,000 and beyond levels are very much possible, but for the time being 13,500 - 13,600 are the extreme levels as per few key Fibonacci ratios.
Yes, we agree to the fact that a strong trend up or down, doesn't necessarily follow any theory. But there is no harm being a bit conservative at times. Hence, since the last 3 - 4 days, we have been continuously advising booking profits in the rally and avoiding aggressive bets overnight. On the daily chart, we can now see a 'Dragonfly Doji' pattern and with the last two day's intraday swings, 13,400 has become a crucial support. The moment Nifty slides and sustains below this point (which is possible anytime soon), we would see the market experiencing some decent profit booking towards 13,100 – 12,900 in days to come.
Stock recommendation:
SHALIMAR PAINTS
View – Bullish
Last Close – Rs. 83.40
Most of the 'Paint stocks did phenomenally well over the past many years. In fact, in the recent rally too Shalimar Paints remained laggard and did not follow its larger peers. But the kind of price action we witnessed on Friday, it’s time for this stock to show its mettle now.
We witnessed a gigantic bullish candle along with sizable volumes, confirming huge breakout on the daily chart. This led to stock prices traversing weekly ’89-EMA’ with some authority after a long time. Hence, we recommend going long on a decline up to 78 for a target of Rs 98 in coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 70.
ACC
View – Bearish
Last Close – Rs. 1608.75
The entire Cement space enjoyed its strong Bull Run from the March lows. However, since last couple of weeks, these stocks are bit under the weather. We can see beginning of profit booking phase in ‘ACC’ after reaching its previous record highs and in the process, it has finally broken down below its recent multiple support area around 1650. The trend following indicator ‘Super Trend’ has also confirmed its bearishness as stock prices sneaked below it on a closing basis after two months. Traders are advised to sell on a bounce up to 1620 - 1630 for a target of Rs 1,550 in coming days. The strict stop loss can be placed at Rs 1,662.
ESCORTS
View – Bearish
Last Close – Rs. 1361.05
In the ‘Auto’ universe, this has clearly been the ‘Dark Horse’ this year. Despite March fiasco, this stock managed to clock whopping gains of ~116% YTD, which is a remarkable achievement in tough times. But now with near term view, stock prices looks a bit overstretched and some sort of profit booking is overdue. In fact, if any meaningful decline comes, it should be considered a healthy sign with a broader perspective. If we take a glance at the daily chart, the stock prices slipped convincingly below the ’20-day EMA’ for the first time in last few weeks. This also confirms a small ‘Double Top’ kind of pattern. Hence, some sort of profit booking in coming days cannot be ruled out. We recommend going short for a target of Rs 1,300 in coming days. The strict stop loss can be placed at Rs 1,388.
========================
Disclaimer: Sameet Chavan is Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives at Angel Broking. The analyst may have positions in one or more stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU