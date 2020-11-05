Aberdeen Standard ready to buy Asia stocks on dip regardless of US results

-
ALSO READ
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
China, big tech firms, media want Biden to win US elections: Trump
US elections: It is time for Trump to pack his bags and go home: Biden
-
James Thom at Aberdeen Standard Investments is ready to buy the dip in Asian stocks regardless of who wins the US election.
The mantra for the Asia equities fund manager who helps run a $2.2 billion fund is to take advantage of any sell-offs from the bets placed on the vote outcome, as he focuses on medium-term factors such as the Covid-19 outbreak and Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Be it a win by President Donald Trump or Joe Biden, Asia markets are supported by positive fundamentals, he said.
“There’s a more domestic Asia-centric story here that’s to a large extent kind of insulated from the outcome of the US presidential election and that’s what we’ve been focused on,” the Singapore-based manager said in an interview Wednesday. “If we do see volatility in markets around the election, which is obviously highly likely, then for us that’s an opportunity to jump in and potentially buy into market weakness.”
Among signs of Asia’s economic recovery, this week’s manufacturing data showed that the region’s factories pushed ahead in October as managers remained upbeat about recovery prospects and local virus outbreaks become less severe. China’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic has been a main driver for the rebound.
While Chinese stocks and the tech sector may take a hit if Trump wins, Thom is keen to add to positions as longer-term factors are still very positive. The fund will also look to buy more A-shares that benefit from domestic consumption. India IT services sector is also an attractive buy-the-dip target on the sector’s structure growth story, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU