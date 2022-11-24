JUST IN
Business Standard

Active investors decline even as stock market scale fresh lifetime highs

Volatile market conditions weigh on small investor participation

Topics
Investors | Indian stock market | Stock market high

Sundar Sethuraman & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Between March 2020 and August 2022, the broking industry added an unprecedented 41 million new demat accounts

The active investor count has seen a sustained decline since June even as the benchmark indices have jumped more than 20 per cent to log fresh lifetime highs. Uncertain market conditions, lackluster one-year returns and diminishing retail euphoria has weighed on participation, say industry players.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:00 IST

