ADAG stocks tumble on unfavorable Supreme Court verdict in Ericsson case

Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies tumbled by up to 11 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday after an unfavorable (SC) verdict in Ericsson contempt case.

In a big setback for Anil Ambani, the SC today held Reliance Group chairman and its two directors guilty of contempt in pleas filed by telecom equipment maker Ericsson for not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. Court asked Ambani to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson in four weeks, failing which he will have to serve three months of jail term.

Additionally, apex court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on them, if not deposited within a month they will have to serve one month in jail.

(RCom) said it respects the Hon'ble judgement. The Group shall comply with same.

"This surely is a setback for the promoter, who will now have to pay up. Over the short-to-medium term, the stocks can remain under pressure. Over the past year, the have severely punished Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital. Among the stocks, these three should stage a recovery going ahead. The fall on Wednesday post the SC verdict makes valuations of these three even more attractive," says G Chokkalingam, managing director and founder at Equinomics Research.

Following the verdict, Reliance Capital slipped 11 per cent to Rs 136, followed by Reliance Infrastructure (9 per cent at Rs 112), (9 per cent at Rs 5.45), Reliance Naval and Engineering (8.5 per cent at Rs 8.22), Reliance Power (6 per cent at Rs 10.25), Reliance Home Finance (4 per cent at Rs 24.75) and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (1 per cent at Rs 150) on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.72 per cent at 35,604 points at 10:52 am.

A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, however, suggests investors should book profit in stocks of all ADAG companies in case of a bounce.

"Court cases take time to get resolved and the stocks are likely to remain under pressure given the development. Investors should steer clear and book profit / loss in case of any recovery in stock prices," he advises.