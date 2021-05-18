Adani Green surges 10% in 2 days on report it may acquire SB Energy

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green, Adani Ports: Trading strategies for Adani Group stocks
Adani Ports, Adani Green: How to trade Adani group stocks in the days ahead
Betting on green
Adani Green gains 4% on commissioning 100-MW solar power plant in Gujarat
Adani Green hits 5% upper circuit on wining 300 MW wind power project
-
Shares of Adani Green Energy were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit band for the second straight day, at Rs 1,199.65 on the BSE on Tuesday, after a Bloomberg report suggested that the Adani Group Company is in advanced talks to acquire privately-held SB Energy Holdings Ltd.
Trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with a combined 708,026 equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report. There were pending buy orders for around 125,000 shares on both the exchanges, data shows.
Despite two consecutive days of gains, Adani Green Energy has underperformed the market over the past six months by gaining 11 per cent as compared to a 13 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock of the renewable power company had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,341.60 on March 24, 2021.
According to a Bloomberg report, the deal could value SB Energy, owned by SoftBank Group Corp. and Bharti Enterprises Ltd., at more than $650 million. Adani Green is exploring a buyout of the renewable energy company through an all-stock deal, the report said.
A deal could help Adani Green to reach its planned generation capacity of 25 gigawatts by 2025. Shares in Adani Green have risen more than 370 per cent in the past year, giving the company a market value of about $23 billion, according to the report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has one of the largest global renewable portfolios of 14.8 gigawatts (GW) of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and various State Discoms. .
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU