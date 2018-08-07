Adani Green, VIP Industries fall after being placed under ASM

-
According to the new guidelines, these stocks will be placed in 5% price band and 100% margin will be applicable on these stocks. The exchanges will review these stocks on bimonthly basis for the applicability of ASM Framework.
Adani Green Energy (Rs 70.60) and Morepen Laboratories (Rs 33.60) were locked in the lower circuit of 5% on the BSE. VIP Industries was trading 3% lower at Rs 509, after hitting a low of Rs 500 in intra-day trade. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 37,711 at 09:37 AM.
All these stocks had strong run-up surging by up to 150% in past one month and more-than-doubled in one year.
Adani Green Energy had rallied 147% in past one month from Rs 30 to Rs 74 on Monday. VIP Industries and Morepen Laboratories surged 26% each, as compared to 5.7% rise in the Sensex.
The shortlisted securities shall be further monitored on a pre-determined objective criteria and would be moved into Trade for Trade segment once the criteria get satisfied. Market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the Exchanges from time to time and as may be applicable.
The shortlisting of securities under ASM is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.
|Price in Rs
|% returns
|Company
|06/08/2018
|1 mth
|1 year
|LTP
|% chg
|Adani Green
|74.30
|147.25
|152.72*
|70.60
|-4.98
|Morepen Labs.
|35.35
|25.80
|106.73
|33.60
|-4.95
|VIP Inds.
|524.65
|26.36
|172.76
|508.60
|-3.06
|*Since listing on June 18, 2018
|LTP : last traded price on BSE in Rs at 09:37 am
