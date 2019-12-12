Tata Power, NTPC, PowerGrid: Are power sector stocks likely to dip further?

A new ceheme for the ailing power sector could be on the anvil, which will be aimed at better infrastructure, smart meters, and a private franchisee model for improving power supply in states. This, according to reports, is likely have an estimated capital outlay of Rs 2-2.5 trillion and may replace UDAY (Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana), which ends in March 2020.

Meanwhile, electricity generation, according to an Equinomics Research note, declined 13% in October reflecting weakness in Indian economy. The outstanding dues of discoms, it said, have more than ...